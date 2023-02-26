Hyderabad: Ex-Army officers from Telangana protest at Indira Park

Hyderabad: Under the banner of Telangana state ex-soldier’s welfare society, ex-Indian army soldiers from across the state staged a protest at Indira Park on Sunday.

The protestors argued that the state government has been neglecting them in welfare schemes and as held a protest intending to go on from 9 am to 2 pm.

The protestors demanded that the state government set up an ex servicemen corporation. Further, they demanded jobs in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), an increase in reservation in all corporations. Also they asked for ex-army officials to be appointed as Special Police Officers (SPOs) in district Commissionerates.

Each soldier must be allotted five acres of land, they said. They also asked for 175 yards of open land be set up on the outskirts for ex-Army officials.

They asked for a community hall and a canteen stores (with tax reduction on goods) to be made available in Siddipet district.

Expansion of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), the setting up of district Army welfare board for former army officers and the abolition of the existing six man committee and arrangement of a new one were among the other demands of the protestors.