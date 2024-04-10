Hyderabad: Ex-BRS MLA’s son granted bail in road accident case

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Rahil Shakeel, son of ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakeel, who was arrested three days ago in a road accident case.

As per court orders, he surrendered before the Punjagutta police station on the night of April 7 after landing in Hyderabad from Dubai. He was produced before the court and sent to 14 days of judicial remand.

Rahil Shakeel was absconding after he escaped from custody of Panjagutta police station officials following his alleged involvement in an accident reported during early hours of December 24, 2023. Police said that he was allegedly drunk driving when he rammed a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road near Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

However, the case turned controversial as Rahil’s driver was shown as the main accused after the alleged intervention of ex-MLA Aamir Shakeel. For his involvement in an attempt to frame Rahil’s driver as the accused in the case. The then Panjagutta police Inspector Durga Rao was placed under suspension.

After Rao ‘absconded’ on January 29, city police officials nabbed him from Guntakal Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh on February 5. However, the court granted conditional bail to Durga Rao and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

A lookout circular (LOC) was also issued against the former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, his son Raheel Aamir and two others by the West Zone police of Hyderabad in February. The High Court cancelled the LoC and asked them to surrender before the police.