Hyderabad: Ex-CHRD director held for financial scam using fake invoices

Hyderabad: A retired director of the Center for Human Resource Development (CHRD) and the Centre for Agriculture Rural Development (CARD) at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) was arrested on Friday, December 6 in connection with a major financial scam.

The accused has been identified as Dr B Lakshmi, 63, a resident of Manikonda, Hyderabad.

According to the complaint filed by B Jagadesh Kumar who alleged that the accused raised false invoices in the names of acquaintances, falsely claiming their services as experts in training programs conducted by ASCI.

These fake invoices were then processed and large sums of money were transferred into the accounts of these individuals. The accused reportedly directed the recipients to withdraw the funds and hand them over to her using the money for personal gain.

The scam which spanned from 2021 to 2024 involved the accused and personal assistant M Ravi Kumar, causing substantial financial losses to ASCI.

A case has been registered under sections 420, 406, 408, 468, 471, 467, and 419 of the Indian Penal Code read with 120-B IPC of EOW team-VII.

The accused is currently placed under judicial remand and further investigation is ongoing.