Hyderabad: Ex-cop’s name in ‘Halal Jihad’ event poster raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: The name of a former IPS officer, T Krishna Prasad (who previously who worked as Additional DGP for road safety in Telangana), on an invitation of a book launch and discussion on ‘Halal Jihad’ (Telugu Edition) has raised some eyebrows in the state machinery. Prasad was supposed to attend the event on Sunday that was organized by the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi. However, it was cancelled due to lack of permission.

T Krishna Prasad was invited as chief guest for the programme on ‘Halal Jihad’, where a lecture of the impact of ‘Halal Jihad’ on Hindu businesses was to be delivered. The event was more or less another of the plethora of such events that are routinely held across the country, mostly with an intention to vilify Muslims.

Prasad’s name, and that of a former IAS officer (and retired chief secretary for Andhra Pradesh) LV Subrahmanyan were on the poster of the ‘Halal Jihad’ event, which was to be held at the Badruka College at Kachiguda.

The former had retired from the service in 2020. In an interview in July, the former police official had stated that he intends to join the BJP not for politics, but to play “an active role in decision making” bodies at the national level.

“Some discussions are going on. I want to play an active role in Delhi, not in electoral politics. Basically, I would like to be engaged with policy-making bodies,” Krishna Prasad had stated then.

Evident leaning towards BJP

A cursory of his Twitter posts acknowledges his high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet following victory of BJP in Gujarat elections, Krishna Prasad had tweeted after the Gujarat state polls last week, “Yet another time the fastest growing state Gujarat has placed its sweeping faith in Narendra Modi for development and inclusive growth. BJP4india should be thankful to the people of Gujarat and keep up its commitments.”

On December 7, he tweeted ‘Thank you PMOIndia , Shri Narendra Modiji for the special gift to the people of Telangana. We are grateful to the BJP government for Rs. 1.04,000 crores to Telangana people.” The tweet was in response to the Central government announcement to spend huge amounts for Telangana projects.

Prasad said he firmly believes that the nation would progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and it was proved with the country’s performance “being better” during the COVID-19 pandemic than in normal times.

In July 2022, there was word around Krishna Prasad will be officially joining the BJP. So far no announcement was made by him or other sources about him joining the party. However, word is that he is likely to join the party before the assembly elections in Telangana.

Police officials however are not surprised by the fact that a senior retired IPS officer will join the BJP. “The trend is old. After retirement there is no rule prohibiting them from joining any political party. Anyone is free to take up any assignment,” said a senior police official. The ruling BRS (earlier TRS) government in Telangana has also hired former top cops in different roles.

Amongst them are former Hyderabad police chief Anurag Sharma, who is now an advisor to the government on Security. A K Khan, another former city police chief is the advisor to the Telangana government for Minority Affairs.