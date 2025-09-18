Hyderabad: Excise department seizes non-duty paid liquor worth nearly Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths, during raids at different places, seized 405 bottles of non-duty paid liquor. The worth of the liquor bottles is around Rs. 19.65 lakh.

The department had started a special drive against persons smuggling non-duty paid liquor into the State from Goa, Haryana, and other places. The raids were conducted at Pahadishareef, Shamshabad, S R Nagar, and Secunderabad.

Five persons were arrested by the police in the case. The special drive will continue till 30 September across the State.