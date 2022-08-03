Hyderabad: Executing departments for 15 new bridges finalised

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finally decided on the executing departments for the construction of 15 new bridges across the Musi and Esa Rivers.

Of these, seven bridges will be built by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), four by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), three by Hyderbad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and the last one by Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The state government has already approved Rs 545 crore for the construction of bridges. But as the work was not assigned yet to any department there was a delay. A few days back, the government issued an order to finalise the departments for executing the work.

The government agreed on the construction of bridges independently across the rivers of Musi and Esa for the betterment of the areas on both sides and for the development of surrounding areas all along the river.

The requirement for new bridges is acute, as existing bridges are unable to handle the increased traffic load. The QQSUDA will take over the iconic Pedestrian Bridge in Afzalgunj (Rs 40 crore).

The government has directed GHMC, HMDA, and HRDCL to take the necessary steps to begin construction while arranging funds from their own resources.