Hyderabad: Expedite works on reservoirs under ORR phase-2, officials told

Hyderabad: D Sudarshan Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Water Board (HMWS&SB), who oversees the ORR phase-2 project, has directed officials to fast-track the completion of reservoirs in the final stage of construction within the ORR phase-2 project. The goal is to ensure their full functionality by this summer.

During an inspection on Friday, Reddy visited several reservoirs under ORR project-2, package-2, in Rajendranagar constituency, including locations such as Kismatpur, Manchirevula, Bhairagi Guda, Gandham Guda, Brindavan Colony, Errakunta Abhyudaya Nagar, and Gandipet.

The inspection involved a thorough examination of the reservoirs’ inlet and outlet points, along with a review of distribution lines and areas set to benefit from the new reservoirs. Reddy emphasised the need to expedite the remaining distribution lines and other pending works to achieve a hundred percent water supply this summer.

He instructed officials to install signboards detailing reservoir information uniformly across all newly constructed sites. Additionally, he urged the inclusion of slogans on the reservoirs promoting water conservation and waste prevention.

Later, Reddy visited the Osmansagar reservoir, examining its gates and gathering information on water levels from officials. At the reservoir sub-division office, he perused the logbook containing a century’s worth of water level data since the reservoir’s completion, expressing surprise at its historical significance.

Technical/project director – 2 Ravikumar, CGM TV Sridhar, other officials, and representatives from construction companies also accompanied the water board MD during the inspection.

The ORR phase-2 project, operating within the GHMC limits, aims to provide ample drinking water to areas beyond the Outer Ring Road. At a cost of Rs 1200 crores, the ongoing phase-2 works include 73 new service reservoirs with a combined capacity of 138 million liters and 2,988-km pipeline network. The project aims to benefit a population of 25 lakh and around 3.6 lakh families across municipal corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats.

In package-2, which includes areas like Rajendranagar, Sameer Pate, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Patan Cheru, Arsipuram, and Bollaram, 38 new service reservoirs and 1,270 km of pipeline network are under construction at a cost of Rs 587 crores. The project is anticipated to benefit around 1.96 lakhs in total.

With almost all 38 reservoirs nearing completion, 14 have already been commissioned and made operational. Out of the total 1,270 km pipeline, 1,044 km of network construction has been successfully completed.