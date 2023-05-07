Hyderabad: Fake documents used to seize 3630 sq yard waqf land in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: During the ongoing CB-CID investigation into the destruction of Waqf properties, shocking revelations have emerged that have left even the office bearers of the Waqf Board surprised. According to reports, the board’s silence and indifference regarding waqf properties has led to damage and land grabbers are attempting to seize 3630 square yards of land in Begum Bazar Kolsawadi through fake documents.

Waqf properties are considered as the Amanah (trust) of Allah, and it has been revealed that this property was obtained through fake documents and being declared as a purchase. Despite all details and documents of this disputed land being mentioned in the gazette with the Telangana State Waqf Board, the person occupying this property is claiming that the Waqf Board excluded this property from the Waqf in 1962. This claim has surprised Waqf Board officials, as no one has the power to exclude any land or property that has been dedicated from the Waqf.

Officials have confirmed that no such letters were issued by the Waqf Board in 1962, nor were any orders issued based on such letters. However, the claim is being made based on fake letters and orders. An attempt is being made to declare the disputed land as land purchased under the contract sale deed.

The gazette notification issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 1985 after the Waqf survey confirms the presence of a total of 3630 square yards of land in entry number 1938. During the visit of CB-CID officials along with officials and employees of the Waqf Board, it was revealed that the property with the State Waqf Board is attached under TakiyaCharkodi and Dargah Syed Shah Bahadur Shah and Diwan Shah Wali, but some part of this property was occupied by the person who is in possession during the survey.

When asked to produce documents, the man handed over a letter dated October 25, 1962, to the office bearers, which the Board officials termed as fake, stating that the writing on the letter did not belong to the Board. Additionally, the letter was prepared in the name of Andhra Pradesh Muslim Waqf Board, which was not formed until 1969, and the letterpad has the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board written on it, which proves the rigging in the preparation of the letter.

Begum Bazar is one of the most valuable areas in Hyderabad where property prices are skyrocketing, and the land in question is highly valuable. If the responsible Waqf Boards act immediately and take steps to protect this property, a significant increase in the Waqf Board’s income can be ensured. Neglecting this land will lead to the land grabbers staking a claim, and the Waqf Board may have to prove their property in court based on fake documents.

However, the situation demands immediate action by the Waqf Board to protect their properties from land grabbers and prevent further damage to Waqf properties. It is essential to take legal action against those who have been involved in this fraudulent activity to ensure that justice is served.