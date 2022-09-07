Hyderabad: Fake grocery racket busted by Nallakunta police

Hyderabad: The east zone commissioners task force along with the Nallakunta police arrested two people for operating a fake grocery selling racket and seized items worth Rs 6.74 lakhs.

The two accused, Ghewar Ram and Arjun Ram bought fake grocery items from Rajasthan and sold them to retailers at a profit. The duo sold fake Red Label tea powder, Chakra Gold tea powder, Parachute oil and Lizol among other popular household brand products.

Ghewar Ram, a native of Rajasthan, migrated to Hyderabad in 2017. He worked as a daily labourer in a provision store at Goshamahal. When he was beginning to feel like his earnings were not sufficient, he met an auto driver named Arjun Ram, also from Rajasthan.

Together, they bought duplicate provision items from Saldaram of Ahmadabad, Gujarat and sold the same duplicate items to stores in various districts of Telangana.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused’s house in Nallakunta and arrested them.