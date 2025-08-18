Hyderabad: Falaknuma’s Noor Colony battles bad roads, mounting garbage

Hyderabad: Damaged roads and garbage-littered streets welcome one to Noor Colony located behind Falaknuma Palace.

The colony residents, who belong to the working class, are facing problems due to bad roads, garbage-littered streets, mosquito menace, and stray dog problems.

The roads in the colony have turned into a cesspool of water following heavy rains for some time. “The road was laid several years ago. Since then, the GHMC has not bothered to reconstruct the road although it is damaged. A lot of water stagnates on the colony’s main road when it rains,” complained Shaik Tajuddin, a local resident.

“A lot of water accumulates in the big potholes, giving scope for mosquito breeding. The authorities should take anti-larvae operations and patch up the damaged road portions,” demanded a local resident, Munawar.

The GHMC sweepers clean the roads during the day. “The point is there is no proper mechanism for garbage collection. The household trash is tossed into the nala by residents or dumped at some open plot. Due to this, unhygienic conditions prevail in some pockets of the locality,” complained Noorunnisa, a local resident.

At night, stray dogs from the railway tracks running near the locality enter the colony, creating many problems for residents. “Packs of stray dogs enter the colony and move around attacking goats. There are cases where children have been bitten by stray dogs,” said another woman on condition of anonymity.

The local people want the GHMC authorities to visit the colony and take necessary steps to reduce their problems.