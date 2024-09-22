Hyderabad: Family of 3 among 4 arrested with 5 KGs of Ganja

Hyderabad: A family of three along with a drug supplier were arrested by Afzalgunj police and the H-NEW team of Hyderabad city police on Sunday, September 22, for their involvement in selling Marijuana or Ganja. Five kilograms of the contraband was also seized from their possession.

The arrested are identified as Satla Ganganna (48), a native of Utnoor in Adilabad, an alleged supplier of Ganja in Hyderabad, his aides and alleged peddlers – a father-mother-son trio of Byagari Ravikanth, his wife Byagari Niraja, their son Byagari Ananthaiah.

According to the police, Ravikanth has been sourcing marijuana from Ganganna for the past two years and with the help of his family, he has been selling the contraband in the city including Abids, Langer House, Attapur, Rajendranagar and Sun City.

Criminal cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), and further investigations are underway.