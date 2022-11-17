Hyderabad: Family of four sentenced to life for abetment of suicide

Hyderabad: Four people were given life sentences by a local court for their role in the 2014 suicide of a housewife and her two daughters in Asifnagar as a result of the harassment.

The woman, Shanoor (24), was married to flower vendor Mohd Nawaz in 2011, and the couple had two daughters, Afsheen aged 3 years and Zubia (5 months) according to the police. The family offered a motorcycle, six tolas of gold, furniture, and other stuff as dowry along with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash at the time of the wedding.

After the birth of the eldest daughter, Shanoor was harassed by Nawaz and his parents for more dowry, and as a result, the woman’s family handed him Rs. 5 lakh.

“While Nawaz was having an illicit connection with a married woman, the harassment persisted. The woman and her two daughters die by suicide by jumping into the water sump in the house as she was depressed by the harassment, according to DCP (west) Joel Davis.

Mohd Nawaz, his mother Razia Begum, father Ibrahim, and his mistress Raisa had been detained after the police filed a complaint against them. The victim texted her brother about the abuse and threat to her life before taking her own life, the official added.

Following the trial, they were found guilty of the dowry death and condemned by the court.