Hyderabad: Family returns home to find Rs 3L cash, ornaments stolen

Hyderabad: A theft involving Rs 3 lakh in cash, 3 tolas of gold, and 1 tola of silver ornaments was reported to the Shankarpally police on Saturday, December 28.

The complainant, Veeraiah, along with his family, had left for Yadagirigutta at 1 pm on Friday, December 27, after securely locking their home.

Also Read Juvenile arrested for gold theft worth Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad

On Saturday morning, a neighbour informed Veeraiah that his house had been broken into.

Upon returning, the family discovered that the cash and jewellery were missing.

Juvenile arrested for gold theft worth Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad

The city police arrested a 17-year-old boy for stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad.

The juvenile, a school dropout, is a resident of First Lancer. According to police, the teenager started stealing at a young age by committing several bike and mobile thefts.

On the day of the robbery, the juvenile broke into an empty house in Hussaini Alam and stole the gold and silver ornaments.

Based on the tip, the commissioners’s task force (south zone), in coordination with the Hussaini Alam police arrested him.

Apart from valuable ornaments, police also recovered two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 6,200 from the juvenile.





