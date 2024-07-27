Hyderabad: Father-son duo held for peddling heroin worth Rs 6L

Hyderabad: A father-son duo were arrested on Friday, July 26, for the illegal drug trade, near Iman Enclave, Airport restaurant, Balapur village. Around 100 gms of heroin worth Rs 6 lakh along with cash worth Rs 13,000 and three mobile phones were seized from them.

According to police, the accused – Siddiq Shah and his son Hanif Shah, entered into illegal drug sales after their cosmetic business failed.

To make easy money, the father-son duo connected with the third accused Montu from Pratapghad district in Rajasthan.

The duo purchased heroin at a low price from Montu and intended to sell the drug at a high price in Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, the special operations team (SOT) Maheshwaram Zone team along with Balapur police apprehended the father-son duo. Montu however managed to escape.

Both Hanif Shah and Siddiq Shah have admitted their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.