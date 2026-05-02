Hyderabad father-son expose illegal LPG refilling racket

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday, May 2, felicitated a father-son duo for exposing an illegal gas cylinder refilling racket in Hyderabad’s Chudi Bazaar area.

Ashok Tiwari, a businessman from Chudi Bazaar, received a domestic LPG cylinder he had booked on April 21. During delivery, his 16-year-old son, Naman, noticed that the cylinder felt lighter than usual. Recalling a similar issue during a previous delivery, they weighed it and found a discrepancy—against the prescribed 30.4 kg, the cylinder weighed only 28 kg.

Suspecting foul play, especially since the gas had been running out unusually quickly in recent weeks, the duo questioned the delivery staff at Siddharth Enterprises.

They discovered that employees of the agency were allegedly siphoning gas from domestic cylinders and illegally refilling it into smaller cylinders for commercial use at a house in Jumeraat Bazaar.

They lodged a complaint with the Goshamahal Police, stating that such unauthorised and unsafe practices in a congested locality posed serious risks to public safety.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Siddharth Enterprises and arrested five individuals—Sai Kumar, Vineet Kumar, Poosa Ganesh, Praveen Kumar and Amit Kumar. Officials seized two commercial cylinders, seven domestic cylinders, twelve small cylinders, and refilling equipment from the site.

The duo was honoured at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills with an appreciation certificate and a cash reward. Praising their alertness, the Commissioner said such proactive action by citizens is key to building a crime-free society.

