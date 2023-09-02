Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC has announced the signing of Mizoram-born midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo, on Saturday, September 2.

Further adding to the exciting midfield options in the squad, the 20-year-old joined the Nawabs on a three-year deal with an option open for another year. He will also be a part of the squad at the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Hyderabad FC said.

“I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and be a part of ISL this season. With the way the club shows trust in youngsters and what they have achieved as a team, it has been my long desire to be here, and I thank the coach and the Management for showing trust in me,” Sailo said over the development.

Also Read Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad’s Rs 1561 cr offer for Mohamed Salah

Sailo began his professional career with Punjab U15s, and then he spent three years honing his craft before switching to Indian Arrows, where he gradually developed into a fixture in the main squad in the I-League.

He then moved on to Aizawl FC in 2022, where he scored three goals in 19 games from a midfield role.

The youngest midfielder has 28 appearances for the India U16s while also making it to the U19s not so long ago.