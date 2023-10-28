Hyderabad: Fire at Shamshabad footwear shop, destruction in lakhs

While the entire shop-godown was gutted in the mishap, no casualties have been reported.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a footwear shop in Shamshabad on Friday night leading to the destruction of property worth lakhs of rupees.

While the entire shop-godown was gutted in the mishap, no casualties were reported in the incident.

As per reports, the fire started at Dev Footwear located at Shamshabad around 3 am and rapidly spread into the store.

Local police reached the spot upon receiving information and called the fire tenders who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

