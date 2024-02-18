Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at CCTV warehouse in Koti’s Gujarathi Galli

Though the incident resulted in no injuries, it caused damage to CCTV cameras worth Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

Published: 18th February 2024 10:08 am IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a CCTV camera godown at Gujarathi Galli in Koti, Hyderabad, on the evening of Saturday, 17 February. Though the incident resulted in no injuries, it caused damage to CCTV cameras worth Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

The blaze was noticed by residents around 8:30 pm, who alerted Sultan Bazar police. Upon arrival, the police opened the warehouse shutters and contacted the fire brigade for assistance. Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

According to the police, the fire broke out in a warehouse of JMD Electronics at around 8:30 pm.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

