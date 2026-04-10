Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at NIMS parking area in Panjagutta

The flames rapidly spread after the accumulated garbage at the hospital's parking lot caught on fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 3:22 pm IST
Fire at NIMS parking lot
Fire at NIMS parking lot

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital in Panjagutta area of Hyderabad at around 10 am on Friday, April 10.

The flames rapidly spread after the accumulated garbage at the institute’s parking lot caught on fire. The hospital staff quickly responded and helped douse the fire, while one police vehicle and fire engine personnel rushed to the site.

There were no injuries reported, and no cars were damaged in the fire.

Subhan Bakery

Fire dept suspects a cigarette behind fire

It was likely caused by careless smoking with a cigarette thrown onto the garbage pile, officials from the fire department said.

A State Fire Control Department official told Siasat.com it was a brief fire and was put out swiftly.

“A Jubilee Hills police patrol car, while stationed nearby, saw the fire and immediately reported it to the fire department. The police then deployed a vehicle and fire engine personnel to the site,” the official said.

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Footage from the scene shows hospital staff dousing the fire, which left a nearby fence blackened by the flames.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 3:22 pm IST

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