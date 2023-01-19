Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in sports shop in Secunderabad

The incident occurred between 10:00 am and 10:30 am No casualties have been reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 19th January 2023 3:44 pm IST

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Thursday at the ‘Deccan Knitwear’ Sports Shop in Nallagutta, Secunderabad which comes under Ramgopalpet Police Station limits.

The incident occurred between 10:00 am and 10:30 am No casualties have been reported.

However, at least six people were trapped on top of the building when the fire broke out. They were trying to get away from the fire and reached upstairs for safety.

Along with the fire department, ACP Venugopala Reddy and his team reached the spot to control the situation.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Biodiesel carrier truck catches fire at ORR, no deaths

Five fire brigades started rescue operations to control the fire and rescue people with the help of a crane.

Fire officials rescued four people and still need to rescue others.

Meanwhile, there is a traffic block as the area is surrounded by thick smoke and passersby.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button