Hyderabad: Fire in open field used for parking, several vehicles gutted

Hyderabad: Several vehicles stored by an auto finance company, police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at an open field in Indresham, Patancheru, were gutted in a fire, on Tuesday, May 12.

Six vehicles that were damaged in the fire, including five tippers and one lorry, belonged to Sriram Auto Finance. Meanwhile, several other cars, bikes and autos that were gutted had been seized by the police in criminal cases or by the RTO from no parking zones, an official from the Patancheru fire station told Siasat.com.

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The vehicles stored by the auto finance company reportedly belonged to people who had defaulted on their loan payments.

The fire emerged from dry grass near one of the tippers; however, the reason for the fire is not yet known. Total damage suffered is also under investigation.