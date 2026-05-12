Hyderabad: Fire in open field used for parking, several vehicles gutted

Six vehicles that were damaged in the fire, including five tippers and one lorry, belonged to Sriram Auto Finance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:32 pm IST
Burnt vehicles after fire in open field used for parking in Hyderabad, with firefighters working to contr.
Hyderabad: Fire in open field used for parking, several vehicles gutted

Hyderabad: Several vehicles stored by an auto finance company, police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at an open field in Indresham, Patancheru, were gutted in a fire, on Tuesday, May 12.

Six vehicles that were damaged in the fire, including five tippers and one lorry, belonged to Sriram Auto Finance. Meanwhile, several other cars, bikes and autos that were gutted had been seized by the police in criminal cases or by the RTO from no parking zones, an official from the Patancheru fire station told Siasat.com.

The vehicles stored by the auto finance company reportedly belonged to people who had defaulted on their loan payments.

Subhan Bakery

The fire emerged from dry grass near one of the tippers; however, the reason for the fire is not yet known. Total damage suffered is also under investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button