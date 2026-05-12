Tanker carrying chemical catches fire in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A chemical laden tanker caught fire in Sangareddy district early on Tuesday, May 12. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The tanker belonging to Goodrich chemicals caught fire while traveling on National High Way 65, near Madgi area. Upon noticing the flames, the driver and cleaner parked the tanker on the road side and ejected safely.

A chemical laden tanker caught fire in Sangareddy district early on Tuesday, May 12. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.



The tanker belonging to Goodrich chemicals caught fire while traveling on National Highway 65, near Madgi area. Upon noticing the flames,… pic.twitter.com/qwagNRdJ7Z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 12, 2026

Following the accident, the driver alerted the fire department, four fire engines was deployed to put out the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sangareddy district fire officer said, “The incident occurred under Zaheerabad fire station limits at 5 AM the cause of the fire is yet to be known.”