Tanker carrying chemical catches fire in Sangareddy

The tanker belonging to Goodrich chemicals caught fire while traveling on National High Way 65, near Madgi area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:44 pm IST
Tanker on fire in Sangareddy after chemical accident, emergency responders at the scene.
Fire fighters put out the blaze from the tanker

Hyderabad: A chemical laden tanker caught fire in Sangareddy district early on Tuesday, May 12. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The tanker belonging to Goodrich chemicals caught fire while traveling on National High Way 65, near Madgi area. Upon noticing the flames, the driver and cleaner parked the tanker on the road side and ejected safely.

Following the accident, the driver alerted the fire department, four fire engines was deployed to put out the fire.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sangareddy district fire officer said, “The incident occurred under Zaheerabad fire station limits at 5 AM the cause of the fire is yet to be known.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:44 pm IST

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