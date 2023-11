Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a fire department worker for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3500 at Kukatpally on Thursday, November 9.

The accused Shaik Fareed, deployed as a station fire officer at the Kukatpally fire station, on the JNTU campus, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The person who complained said that Fareed demanded money to forward an application for a temporary firecracker shop installation to the District Fire Officer.