Hyderabad: Firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Abids

Hyderabad: A large vault of dangerously stored firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakh were seized and two men were arrested by the police from the Gunfoundry community hall, Hyderabad, on Friday, October 18.

The arrested have been identified as N Shiva Kumar, 28, a resident of Abids and G Mohit Kumar, 24, a resident of Boggulkunta. The police said that the duo had been doing seasonal firecracker business without any valid licence or permissions.

The police seized 46 cartons of various fireworks that had been stored in the residential area of Gunfoundry, Abids. The accused had been using the community hall as a storage facility, posing a severe safety threat to the residents and other people in the area.

The arrested individuals had sourced large quantities of firecrackers for sale during the Diwali season, the police added.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.