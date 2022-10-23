Hyderabad: Five arrested for allegedly carrying Rs 1 crore to Munugode

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Narsinghi on Sunday Rs 1 crore was seized from three vehicles that were allegedly heading to Munugode.

The police apprehended two cars and a bike, that was moving suspiciously during the vehicle search. The police said that the cars contained Rs 35 lakh each. The man on the bike wore a bag containing Rs 30 lakh.

“Upon interrogating the accused we got to know that the money was being transported to Mungode to be handed over to Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy and Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy.” Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli said.

Five of the accused identified as K Deval Raju, Dasar Luthar, D Nagesh, Gundala Vijay Kumar, and G Srikanth Sagar were arrested while four others remain at large.