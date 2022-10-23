Telangana: After incessant rains, winter is here

The state's lowest temperature (13.1°C) was recorded at Nyakal in Sangareddy district in the last twenty-four hours, and under GHMC, Rajendranagar ARS stood at 15°C.

Hyderabad: After a season of incessant rainfall across Telangana, temperatures have now dropped across the state along with dryness in the air.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather forecast predicted a temperature drop ranging between 15 to 19 degrees across many areas of the state for the next three days. In the city of Hyderabad, the temperatures are predicted to range between 16 to 19 degrees.

In the last twenty-four hours, temperatures dropped the most in the districts of Sangareddy (13.1), Rangareddy (13.3), Vikarabad (13.6), Siddipet (14.1), and Medak (14.3) districts.

