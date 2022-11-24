Hyderabad: Five arrested for stealing cows, selling meat

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested for stealing cattle and selling their meat in Shareef Nagar, Balapur on Wednesday. Police seized one winger vehicle, Rs 2,50,000/- cash eight mobile phones, one weighing machine and six knives.

The accused – 60-year-old Mohd. Ayub, 34-year-old Mohd Ayub Qureshi, 50-year-old Mohd. Rafiq, 33-year-old Mohd Saddam Qureshi and 40-year-old Mohd. Baba – stole five cows from the complainant Mogulla Venkat Reddy on November 14 night.

The following day, Reddy lodged a complaint. With the help of CCTV cameras, police successfully found the four-wheeler used to transport the cows. The investigating police team tracked the driver of the vehicle which took them to Shareef Nagar, Balapur.

The five accused were staying in a residence there for the last 15 days.

On Wednesday evening, the police team surrounded the residence and arrested all five accused.

During interrogation, the five confessed to their crime. It was revealed that they were involved in eight more cattle thefts in seven different police stations of Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerate. They are Nacharam police station, Malkajgiri police station, Uppal police station, LB Nagar police station, Kukatpally police station, Petbasheerabad police station, and Bachupally police station.

Interrogation further revealed that the five steal cattle, and take them to a slaughterhouse situated at Imran Nagar, Banjara Hills. They would then sell the meat obtained from the slaughterhouse at a high price.

According to old police records, Mohd. Ayub is a cattle thief offender who is involved in 130 different cases in the past.

A case has been registered.