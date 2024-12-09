Hyderabad: Five ordinances, two annual reports tabled in Assembly

Hyderabad: Five ordinances and two annual reports were tabled in the state legislative assembly on the first day of the Assembly Winter Session on Monday, December 9.

Among the five ordinances was the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, which was passed on October 3. The ordinance empowers the GHMC to use the services of the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and provide adequate powers to enforce laws to protect water bodies, government lands, parks and public places under its limits from encroachment.

The Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, which merges 51 gram panchayats within, overlapping and near the outer-ring road within their respective municipalities, was also tabled.

To facilitate the same, Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 was also introduced, by amending Schedule VIII under sections 3 and 7 of the Act.

The state government also tabled the Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, to induct advisors into the government from various backgrounds and fields and evolve policy decisions that are informed, effective and responsive to the needs of the citizens.

The government tabled the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, for waiving-off penalties and interest on tax payers who have not paid or short paid taxes within the time limits on intra-state supply of goods or services with regard to financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In addition to these ordinances, the annual report of Telangana Power Finance Corporation Limited (TPFCL), and the 7th annual report of the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited for the year 2021-22 were tabled in the assembly.