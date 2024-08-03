Hyderabad: Flood relief exercise held by Army, state govt at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Troops of the Bison Division from the Indian Army in the city carried out a joint humanitarian assistance and flood relief exercise along with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Telangana State Disaster Relief Forces (DRF), Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department and other NGOs at the Hussain Sagar lake on Friday, August 2.

To achieve synergy in execution of task and be prepared for any kind of calamity, the Indian Army, NDRF, DRF and Fire Services participated in the exercise, called Rahat. Personnel from the organisations showcased their role and capabilities in executing flood relief operations.

“The exercise, named as Exercise Rahat, demonstrated the synergy between various Central and State Govt agencies associated with providing Flood Relief in the state of Telangana. The Indian Army is also required to be prepared at all times to assist the civil administration in response for any natural disasters,” said the Indian Army in a press release.

The Army, which has troops stationed in Hyderabad, maintains disaster relief columns at standby which are ready to move at short notice for execution of such operations. National and state level task forces are involved in rescue operation as well.

Y Nagi Reddy, director general, Telangana Disaster Relief and Fire Response, Major General Rakesh Monocha, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area and Major General Akhilesh Kumar, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division. Representatives of GHMC and HYDRA were also in attendance.