Hyderabad fodder shops caught selling injections to boost milk production

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, May 8, conducted raids at two fodder shops in Patancheru and seized 160 unlabelled transparent bottles, purported to be oxytocin injections.

The raids were conducted at Renuka Cattle Feed and Laxmi Krishna Cattle Feed.

“The fodder shops planned to sell these injections, which would be used on dairy animals to artificially increase milk production,” DCA Assistant Director P Ramu said, adding that unauthorised use of oxytocin can have adverse effects on animal health.

The abuse of oxytocin in livestock, particularly its illegal administration to artificially induce milk let-down and increase milk production in dairy animals, constitutes an offence, the officials warned.