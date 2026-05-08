Hyderabad fodder shops caught selling injections to boost milk production

The abuse of oxytocin in livestock constitutes an offence, the officials warned.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 8th May 2026 9:15 pm IST
Vendors standing in front of stacked rice and grain bags at wholesale market in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, May 8, conducted raids at two fodder shops in Patancheru and seized 160 unlabelled transparent bottles, purported to be oxytocin injections.

The raids were conducted at Renuka Cattle Feed and Laxmi Krishna Cattle Feed.

“The fodder shops planned to sell these injections, which would be used on dairy animals to artificially increase milk production,” DCA Assistant Director P Ramu said, adding that unauthorised use of oxytocin can have adverse effects on animal health.

Subhan Bakery

The abuse of oxytocin in livestock, particularly its illegal administration to artificially induce milk let-down and increase milk production in dairy animals, constitutes an offence, the officials warned.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 8th May 2026 9:15 pm IST

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Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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