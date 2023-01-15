Hyderabad: Following death of delivery boy, negligence case filed against dog owner

Hyderabad: Police have filed a murder by negligence case against Shobana, the pet owner whose dog chased a 25-year-old Swiggy delivery executive to his death.

The deceased – Mohammed Rizwan – jumped from the third floor of the Lumbini Rock Castle apartment building situated in Banjara Hills, while trying to escape his customer Shobana’s dog – a german shepherd. According to the police, the dog was not on a leash and suddenly charged at Rizwan as soon as the door opened.

He received critical injuries and was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. He breathed his last on January 14.

Earlier the police registered a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). Following Rizwan’s death, it is 304 A (causing death by negligence).

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) demanded that Rizwan’s family should get 40% of his wage as compensation from Swiggy and Shobana, the pet owner.

TGPWU also appealed to pet owners to ensure their pets are on a leash when they are expecting a delivery.