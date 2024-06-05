Hyderabad: Food safety department raids famous bakery in Uppal

Hyderabad: The task force team of GHMC’s food safety department conducted a raid on June 2 at Uppal’s Swiss Castle Bakery.

The team discovered expired Green Moong Dal (3 kg) and Eating Soda (2 kg), which were identified and discarded. Additionally, biscuits, jaggery, kaju, and other items worth Rs 2.7 lakh were seized for not following FSSAI labeling regulations.

The inspection also uncovered packaged drinking water (600 bottles), as they had a low TDS of only 27 ppm on spot inspection. They were seized.

On a positive note, food handlers adhere to hygiene protocols by wearing hair caps, gloves, and aprons. The bakery presented proper pest control records, indicating fortnightly treatments are conducted. Furthermore, a water analysis report for the RO water used in food preparation was available, demonstrating responsible water quality monitoring.

The FSSAI license was also found to be displayed correctly at the entrance.