Hyderabad: Food safety dept raids popular restaurants in Hi-Tech city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety team conducted a series of inspections at famous restaurants in Hi-Tech City on Saturday, July 27.

At an inspection at Ming Ustad, the team uncovered multiple food safety violations, including the absence of the FSSAI license copy, expired items like mushrooms and kasuri methi, and inadequate labelling of semi-prepared food articles in the refrigerator.

Further concerns were noted with food handlers not wearing hairnets and the improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items together.

Dustbins were found open without lids.

On a positive note, the restaurant was found to have mesh and well-fitted doors to prevent pests and presented the required medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.

Exotica, Hi-Tech City

In another inspection at Exotica, several hygiene concerns were revealed, including the fact that live cockroaches were observed in the store room and the meat storage refrigerator was deemed unhygienic.

Furthermore, semi-prepared food items in the refrigerator lacked proper labelling with preparation and use-by dates.

On a positive note, the FSSAI license was prominently displayed, and food handlers were seen wearing appropriate attire, including hairnets and uniforms. Additionally, the premises had effective pest control measures in place, such as mesh and well-fitted doors. However, dustbins near the vegetable cutting area were found uncovered.

The establishment also provided medical fitness certificates for food handlers and testing reports for food articles.