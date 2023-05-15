Hyderabad Football League to begin on June 4; registrations invited

A cash prize worth Rs 30,000 will be given to the winner of the first category that will have players falling in the age group of 16 years and above.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2023 3:49 pm IST
Hyderabad Football League from June 4; registrations invited
Hyderabad Football League from June 4; registrations invited

Hyderabad: City-based Football League has invited registrations from different age groups to participate in two tournaments that are set to kick off on June 4.

A cash prize worth Rs 30,000 will be given to the winner of the first category which will have players falling in the age group of 16 years and above.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Puppetry workshop for children from May 17-19

Players falling in the age category of less than 15 years, born between 2008 to 2011 can register themselves in the second category of HFL Youth Cup.

MS Education Academy

One can register either as an individual or as a team on the website or call up on 9133662193 for additional information.

After successfully completing six years of conducting league matches in the city with over 900 players taking part in the tournaments, HFL aims at creating a football ecosystem in the city.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2023 3:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button