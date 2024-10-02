Hyderabad: Forgery case against former BRS MLA, aide in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and another realtor have been booked under a case of forgery, for allegedly creating fake revenue documents by forging a person’s signature.

Ganta Rajasekhar Rao, one of the partners of Vision Resorts, has lodged a complaint against Dharma Reddy and a realtor named Purushottam Naidu, for trespassing into his house and forcing him to sign the documents.

Rajasekhar Rao filed a complaint with the police that his family members were threatened by Dharma Reddy, and the latter had also threatened to eliminate him at any cost.

Acting on Rao’s complaint, Madhapur police booked a forgery case against the two accused.