Hyderabad: Formula E car on exhibit at BITS Pilani

Hyderabad: A Formula E vehicle has been on exhibit at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science’s Pilani campus in Hyderabad ahead of the Formula E race here next year. It will remain parked on the university’s campus until Sunday.

11 teams will compete in the event, which will take place on the 2.7-km NTR Marg circle on February 11. The vehicle has a peak speed of 280 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 62 kmph in 2.8 seconds, powered by a 250 kW battery.

Hyderabad is the only city in India among the 12 venues across the world that will host Formula E races in 2023. During the Indian Racing League (IRL), which took place on November 19 and 20, the circuit was tested in real-time. On December 10 and 11, a second test of the track will take place.

The championship will serve as proof that Hyderabad, along with other cities on the racing circuit like London, Paris, Monaco, and Berlin, is recognised as a worldwide metropolis. The occasion will also demonstrate Hyderabad’s interest in sustainability and EV technology promotion, two factors crucial to the Formula E races.