Hyderabad: Foundation course for 112 central civil officers ends at Dr MCR HRD

Hyderabad: Valedictory function of the 15-week foundation course for 112 Central Civil Services officers, from across the country conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute concluded on Thursday.

The Director General of the institute, Dr Prasanta Mahapatra, earlier said that jobs in government, irrespective of their level, provide a vibrant platform to solve the problems of people and bring about a qualitative change in their lives, especially their weaker counterparts.

Director General of the Institute and principal secretary to the Government of Telangana, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, said the ISS and IES officers were the backbone of policy-making in the country.

“India is emerging as a big player at the global level, and in this scenario, employees at all levels should put their best foot forward to enable different wings of the government to play their role effectively at the global level,” he added.

The DG’s medal and rolling shield were presented to Maneesh Kumar for his all-around performance in the foundation course.

Course director, Dr Madhavi Ravulapati, chief Consultant (Training), Dr K Tirupataiah, C and senior faculty Srinivas Madhav, participated in the function.

The dignitaries also presented gold medals and certificates to the winners in different academic, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities, and released the Journal, ‘OTYSSEY’, brought out by the House Journal Society of the foundation course.