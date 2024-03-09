Hyderabad: Foundation stone for elevated corridor at Kandlakoya Junction to be laid today

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 5.320 km elevated corridor at Rs 1,580 crores near Kandlakoya Junction on Saturday, March 9.

The state government has envisaged plans to solve traffic problems being faced by motorists of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and five districts of North Telangana.

Medchal-Malkazigiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Adilabad and twin city travellers using the NH 44 have also been struggling due to increasing vehicular traffic every day. The new elevated corridor will end the decades-long hardships faced by motorists on the National Highway (NH)-44. A Metro Rail line will also be built in the next phase.

Soon after assuming the CM office, Revanth Reddy focused on straightening terms with the Center and managed to acquire permits for the construction of the corridors and expansion of roads in the cantonment area.

Details of elevated corridor in Secunderabad

The corridor starts from Paradise Junction in Secunderabad on NH-44 and ends at Dairy Farm Road via Tadband Junction and Boinapally Junction. The total length of this corridor is 5.320 km. The elevated corridor will be developed on a 4.650 km stretch.

The elevated skyway will be constructed with six lanes and will rest on 131 pillars. The length of the underground tunnel will be 0.600 km.

Ramps will be constructed at two places near Boinapally Junction (at 0.248 km) and (at 0.475 km) to facilitate the movement of traffic on the elevated corridor.

After the completion of corridor works, the Telangana government will take up metro works along the elevated corridor.