Hyderabad: Four arrested for cook’s murder in the city

Hyderabad: Saidabad police on August 5 arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a cook in Saroornagar area of the city recently.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Nasir Hussain, a resident of Gudibowdi in Chanchalguda at Saroornagar. Based on a complaint by Nasir’s family a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Based on the investigation, the Saidabad police arrested four persons, all of whom are auto drivers. The accused were identified as Javed Khan (32) of Yakutpura, Mohammed Habeeb (34) of Chanchalguda, Shaik Mohammed (34) of Bandlaguda and Kaleemuddin (28) of Yakutpura.

The police said that the accused planned to get rid of Nasir since he used to threaten them for money. The incident occurred on August 1, when the accused got the victim drunk first at Chandryangutta and then at Dhobighat.

The accused then drove Nasir to Saroor Nagar tank bund, where Javed slit the victim’s throat with a blade. They then dumped Nasir’s body at the Saroornagar tankbund.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Saidabad police arrested the accused. The accused were produced before a local court, following which they have been sent to judicial remand.