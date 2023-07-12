Hyderabad: Four arrested for transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested for transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs by the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) and Patancheru police.

On Tuesday, around 90 kg of ganja was seized along with one car and four mobile phones by the police. The accused – Vanthala Raja Rao (35), Vanthala Babji (26), Anupoju Sai Siva Kumar (28), and Rathod Venkat (34) – were arrested while they were transporting in Patancheru.

Also Read Hyderabad CP holds coordination meet with ahead of Muharram

According to a police statement, Vanthala Raja and Vanthala Babji, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, started growing ganja to earn easy money.

They would transport ganja to areas of Zaheerabad and Mumbai. Venkat Rathod was the major distributor in Zaheerabad town.

On July 11, on a tip-off, a team by TS- NAB and Patencheru police apprehended them.

Police have further appealed to citizens not to consume drugs or other anti-social activities.