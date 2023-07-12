Hyderabad: Four arrested for transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs

Two of the accused, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, started growing ganja in their agricultural farm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th July 2023 4:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man held at RGIA with smuggled gold worth Rs 21L
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested for transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs by the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) and Patancheru police.

BookMyMBBS

On Tuesday, around 90 kg of ganja was seized along with one car and four mobile phones by the police. The accused – Vanthala Raja Rao (35), Vanthala Babji (26), Anupoju Sai Siva Kumar (28), and Rathod Venkat (34) – were arrested while they were transporting in Patancheru.

Also Read
Hyderabad CP holds coordination meet with ahead of Muharram

According to a police statement, Vanthala Raja and Vanthala Babji, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, started growing ganja to earn easy money.

MS Education Academy

They would transport ganja to areas of Zaheerabad and Mumbai. Venkat Rathod was the major distributor in Zaheerabad town.

On July 11, on a tip-off, a team by TS- NAB and Patencheru police apprehended them.

Police have further appealed to citizens not to consume drugs or other anti-social activities.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th July 2023 4:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button