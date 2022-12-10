Hyderabad: Four ganja peddlers arrested, 72kgs of narcotics seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Mangalhat police on Saturday apprehended three Ganja peddlers and one Ganja transporter. The peddlers were found with illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs.

During the operation, the police seized 72 Kg of Ganja, and 1.8 Kg of Ganja seeds from their possession.

The prime accused Akash Singh is a resident of Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, Hyderabad. Since 2018, he is procuring the Ganja from Vizag, Odisha and other places from one Shaik Subhani who hails from Khammam and selling the same to the needy consumers of Hyderabad.

He is involved in 5 cases in various police stations in Hyderabad. Earlier he was also detained under PD Act in the year 2021 and he was released in the month of June 2022.

With the Ganja business, he acquired a residential property in the Kattedan area on the city outskirts and the narcotic substance was stored at Katedan house where he prepared some Ganja sachets and each sachet contained 10 grams of the substance.

Akash Singh formed a network containing 4 sub peddlers in and around Hyderabad and supplies the small sachets and sells them to needy customers in Hyderabad City to earn easy money.

The accused person Shaik Subhani is a resident of Khammam. He procures the Ganja in bulk from one Valsagadda Mahesh who cultivates the Ganja at Papulur of Odisha state and transports the same to Akash Singh in bulk who is the key peddler in Hyderabad.

Akash Singh sells the drugs to the sub-peddlers Shaik Ch and Mohammed Ayub Khan Ramjal Narsimha and Neeraj Prasad Tiwari. The arrested were shifted to jail after they were produced before the Metropolitan courts at Nampally.