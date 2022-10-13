Hyderabad: Four held for cyber attacking an IoT firm

The case dates back to March 2021, when the accused hacked into the firm's security systems in 3,000 houses across Hyderabad.

Published: 13th October 2022 1:24 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a case related to cyberattacks, four persons including two directors and two IT engineers were on Wednesday arrested for targeting Internet of Things (IoT) company.

The case dates back to March 2021, when the accused hacked into the firm’s security systems in 3,000 houses across Hyderabad. The accused conspired with the firm’s Vietnam-based partner to malign the former’s image.

The firm under attack was identified as Hogar Controls India Pvt Ltd. Its director Veerabhadra Reddy Malikireddy had filed a complaint against the accused Vijay Kumar Anandasu, Karan Kumar Anandasu, and Ashwanth Kumar.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

