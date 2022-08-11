Hyderabad: Four inter-state drug peddlers arrested, 54 kg ganja seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 11th August 2022 12:26 pm IST
Rachakonda Police

Malkajgiri: The Rachankonda police have arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and were sent to Central Prison at Cherlapally on Wednesday. 

The accused were identified as Fayyum, Mohammed Junaid, Sarikh and Mohammed Nazim. The police seized 54 kgs of ganja, 1 Litre Hashish Oil, Cell Phones and Cash Rs. 750.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddling gang busted, 360 kg Ganja seized

Fayyum, Sarikh, Junaid and Nazim resides from Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh. Due to greed of money, they started taking Ganja from one supplier Vijay of Vishakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. They were also transporting the same to Delhi via Hyderabad, the police said.

MS Education Academy

The accused were apprehended at ZTS X Road at Moula-Ali, Malkajgiri on April 7 and kept under judicial custody.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button