Hyderabad: Four inter-state drug peddlers arrested, 54 kg ganja seized

Malkajgiri: The Rachankonda police have arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and were sent to Central Prison at Cherlapally on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Fayyum, Mohammed Junaid, Sarikh and Mohammed Nazim. The police seized 54 kgs of ganja, 1 Litre Hashish Oil, Cell Phones and Cash Rs. 750.

Fayyum, Sarikh, Junaid and Nazim resides from Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh. Due to greed of money, they started taking Ganja from one supplier Vijay of Vishakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. They were also transporting the same to Delhi via Hyderabad, the police said.

The accused were apprehended at ZTS X Road at Moula-Ali, Malkajgiri on April 7 and kept under judicial custody.