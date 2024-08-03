Hyderabad: Four-year-old killed in road rash at Ibrahim Bagh

The child was travelling pillion with his father on a bike when their vehicle was hit by a car from the opposite direction.

Updated: 3rd August 2024 8:11 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: A four-year-old was killed in an accident at Ibrahim Bagh near Golkonda on Saturday morning, August 3. 

According to reports, the child was travelling with his father on a bike when their vehicle was hit by a car from the opposite direction.

Witnesses to the accident say that the car was in the wrong lane when it crashed into the motorbike. The child was run over by the car killing him on the spot. The father who sustained severe injuries is said to be in critical condition.

As per Golkonda police, there were five occupants in the car. Two of them, one named Srinath, were caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

