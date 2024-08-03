Hyderabad: Man stabbed over dispute for drying clothes

Hyderabad: A resident of LB Nagar was reportedly stabbed by his neighbour on Friday evening, August 2 after an argument broke out. The accused is currently in police custody, charged with attempted murder.

The incident unfolded following an argument between the men’s sisters – Kalamma and Gujji – over space to dry clothes outside.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman hammered to death in LB Nagar over unpaid debt

Later, Gujji’s brother Shankar called Kalamma’s brother Suresh to talk about the issue.

The two men met and an argument ensued between them. It was during this time that Suresh stabbed Shankar in the neck.

Shankar is currently receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Suresh has been taken into police custody. A case has been registered.