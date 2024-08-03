Hyderabad: Man stabbed over dispute for drying clothes

The vixtim was stabbed in the neck by the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2024 4:34 pm IST
Maha: IT consultant stabbed to death by junior amid work dispute
Representational image

Hyderabad: A resident of LB Nagar was reportedly stabbed by his neighbour on Friday evening, August 2 after an argument broke out. The accused is currently in police custody, charged with attempted murder.

The incident unfolded following an argument between the men’s sisters – Kalamma and Gujji – over space to dry clothes outside.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Woman hammered to death in LB Nagar over unpaid debt

Later, Gujji’s brother Shankar called Kalamma’s brother Suresh to talk about the issue.

MS Education Academy

The two men met and an argument ensued between them. It was during this time that Suresh stabbed Shankar in the neck.

Shankar is currently receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Suresh has been taken into police custody. A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2024 4:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button