Hyderabad: Fraudsters pose as disciples, extort Rs 50L from yoga guru

The victim, identified as Rangareddy, was initially extorted out of Rs 50 lakh after two women from the gang joined his ashram as posing as disciples.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2025 9:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested by Golconda police on Sunday, September 14, for allegedly blackmailing a yoga guru out of Rs 50 lakh by recording his intimate videos.

The victim, identified as Rangareddy, was initially extorted out of Rs 50 lakh after two women from the gang joined his ashram posing as disciples. Later, the gang, consisting of Amar, Rajesh, Moula Ali and the two women, demanded an extra Rs 2 crore from the victim.

Following this, the victim approached the police, who arrested the gang on Sunday.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

