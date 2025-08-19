Hyderabad: Man extorted of Rs 1.8 lakh in cyber crime

Hyderabad: A man was reportedly duped of Rs 1.8 lakh in a cyber crime in Hyderabad. He fell prey to a ‘sextortion’ call and the cyber scammer blackmailed him into transferring money.

The 24-year-old victim is a resident of Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam. According to reports, the victim connected with a woman via a dating app. The woman claimed to be from Pune, adding that she was in Hyderabad for three weeks.

The two began chatting on WhatsApp, and the woman asked the victim for a video call. The victim obliged and made a video call during which just the face of the victim was visible. Gradually, the woman gained access to the victim’s Facebook and demanded money.

The woman threatened to leak an edited video of the man. Under pressure, the victim paid Rs 50,000 in multiple UPI transfers. The accused later demanded another Rs 70,000 for “removing the video,” followed by Rs 60,000.

Despite paying Rs 1.8 lakh, the extortion continued with fresh demands for Rs 1.3 lakh. Realising the pattern, the victim sought help from family and was advised to lodge a complaint.