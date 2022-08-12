Hyderabad: Free entry into all major parks on August 15

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday issued a circular stating that citizens will be allowed to enter all parks maintained by the organisation for free on August 15 in view of Independence day.

The parks which can be entered for free are Lumbini park, Sanjeevaiah park, NTR garden, Lake View park, Melkote park, Priyadarshini park, Rajeev Gandhi park, Patelkunta park, Langer Houz park and Chintalkunta park.

Additionally, from August 5 to 15, all centrally protected monuments across the country can be visited for free. In Telangana, ticket charges have been waived off for the Golconda fort, Charminar, Warangal fort and the Archeological museum in Kondapur.

Schoolchildren can also view Richard Attenborough’s movie ‘Gandhi’ in theatres across the state for free.

The state government is celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day with ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ a 14-day series of events and programs. Under this, the government organised ‘freedom runs,’ sports competitions, mass singing of the national anthem and special tricolour lighting on heritage structures.