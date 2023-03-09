Hyderabad: Free health camp for LGBT+ community on March 11

Hyderabad: Queer Nilayam, an NGO that works for LGBT+ welfare in the city is organising a free health camp for the LGBTQIA community in Phoenix Arena on March 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Blood donation, dental checkups, eye testing, diabetes, kidney function, cholesterol and BMI tests, counselling for hormonal therapy, general medicine, general Dysphoria, HIV/STD/STI tests and prep medicines are the services being provided at the camp.

A panel discussion will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm by doctors working for renowned hospitals, said a press release.

The expected footfall is 300 to 400 people from the LGBTQIA community in the camp which would also be equipped with food stalls to cater to the crowd.