Hyderabad: Frustrated man kills two-year-old son for crying

Updated: 8th November 2022 11:27 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, frustrated over his son crying in the house, an inebriated man killed his two-year-old at son Neredmet in Hyderabad on Monday night.

The accused person Sudhakar, who works as a watchman is married to Divya Jyothi and the couple has a son Jeevan Kumar.

On Monday night Sudhakar, returned home from work in a drunken condition and drunk picked up a fight with his wife over domestic issues.

“Afraid by the shouting Jeevan started to cry. Frustrated over the cries of the child Sudhakar hit him against the ground. The child sustained injuries and died,” an official of Neredmet police station said.
Surender is taken in custody and case booked.

